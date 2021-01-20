Barton County moving to Phase II of COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser, left, hands medication to a COVID-19 patient inside the emergency room at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as many reported record infections, hospitalizations and deaths, while hospitals were pushed to the breaking point — with the worst feared yet to come. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

BARTON County, Kan. (KSNW) — Barton County announces they will move to phase two of their COVID-19 vaccination plan which includes a drive-through vaccination clinic. This comes after the county announced they have received more doses of the vaccine.

Eligible participants are based on KDHE guidance to vaccinate persons aged 65+, congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers as outlined in Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan and only those individuals will be included in this event.

Due to the limited number of vaccine doses Barton County has received, officials say it is likely the event will end before 7 P.M.

Barton County anticipates receiving more vaccines in the near future and will continue to host additional drive-through clinics as soon as possible.

If you live in Barton County and believe you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here to complete the vaccine consent form.

Sedgwick County announced on January 15 that they will move into phase two of the vaccination plan in the next couple of weeks.