Barton County now has 6 cases of coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County reports a sixth positive case of coronavirus. The case is from rural Great Bend and has a known travel history.

The county says they are continuing to monitor the situation and take appropriate action, including the issuance of quarantine/isolation orders.

To date, 64 quarantine/ isolation orders have been served in various locations in Barton County.

The county health department strongly encourages the public to take this pandemic seriously by practicing social distancing and staying home if at all possible.

