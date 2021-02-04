Barton County release more COVID-19 vaccine plans, including boosters

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County anticipates receiving a limited number of COVID 19 vaccine doses (400) on Tuesday, February 9, and will conduct a drive-thru first come first served

vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building.

Eligible participants are based on KDHE guidance to vaccinate persons aged 65+, congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers as outlined in phase 2 of the governor’s plan and only those individuals will be included in this event. Due to the limited number of vaccine doses Barton County has received, it is likely the event will end before 5 p.m.

Barton County anticipates receiving more vaccines in the near future and will continue to host additional drive-thru clinics as soon as possible.

It is not required, however, to expedite your vaccination, eligible persons may visit www.bartoncounty.org to download and complete the vaccine consent form found under

the COVID 19 tab.

COVID-19 vaccine booster 2nd doses

The county also received the COVID 19 vaccine booster doses for individuals that received their first dose on or prior to January 15, 2021, to receive their second dose and will conduct a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo II Building.

If you received your first COVID 19 vaccination prior to January 15th, you are automatically on the list for the second dose. The department asks that you do not call to make an appointment, second doses will only be administered during this timeframe. If you for some reason are not able to accommodate this schedule, your name will be placed on the list for second doses at the next drive-thru event. The manufacturer of the vaccine, Moderna, allows for the second dose anytime four days prior to and 28 days after the first dose.