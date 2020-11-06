Barton County sees dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Health Department said a serious situation has developed concerning the COVID-19 pandemic

The health department reports a dramatic increase in positive coronavirus cases. In the last six days, the department has recorded 131 positive cases.

The department said it is evident the virus has become community spread.

The Barton County Health Department said it will be limiting outreach services and may be restricting other services such as flu vaccination and other testing services to certain days and times.

WIC services will continue as normal. The new schedule of services will be available next Monday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES: