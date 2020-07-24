Barton County Sheriff Office warns residents of COVID-19 scams

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about COVID-19 scams in the area.

Over the course of the last few days, the sheriff’s office, as well as the Barton County Health Department, have become aware of scams involving the COVID-19 virus.

Evidently, citizens are being contacted on social media by an unknown group stating they have information that the citizen has been exposed to COVID. The email, text, or message then states there is a fee associated with further testing. It is not true.

If you are exposed, you will be contacted by the Barton County Health Department. There is no fee if your contacted by the health department.

Citizens are advised to delete and not respond to any messages on social media that are requesting a fee for COVID testing.

