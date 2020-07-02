Barton County Sheriff’s Office weighs in on Governor Kelly’s facemask order, will not enforce mask wearing

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir stated Wednesday that over the course of the last two days, he received numerous calls about enforcement of Gov. Laura Kelly’s “facemask order.”

In a news release Wednesday, Sheriff Bellendir said that after consulting with legal counsel and reading the governing statutes, it had become evident that the Barton County Sheriff’s Office would not be able to enforce the order. Sheriff Bellendir cited that based on HB 2016 which amends the governing statute, KSA 48-939 — a violation of the statute carries a civil penalty, not a criminal penalty, and the Sheriff’s Office does not investigate nor enforce civil actions.

Sheriff Bellendir stated that based on a review of the statutes, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing the non-wearing of masks or using any of our resources to respond to calls simply because someone is not wearing a mask.

