Barton County to hold drive-thru vaccination clinic

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Barton County Health Department has scheduled a first-come, first-served, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for tomorrow.

The health department anticipates getting about 300 vaccine doses today. It does not expect that limited number to last long during the clinic.

The people who can get the vaccine are anyone from Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment vaccination plan. Phase 1 includes health care workers and people in long-term care housing. Phase 2 is people 65 and older, people who live in congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers.

The drive-thru clinic will be at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. It is likely to be finished before 3 p.m.

Eligible people can visit BartonCounty.org to download and complete the vaccine consent form. It is not required, but it will speed up the process.

Barton County will hold more drive-thru clinics as it gets more vaccine doses.