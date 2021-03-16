Barton County will conduct a drive-thru Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County has received the Moderna COVID 19 vaccine booster doses for those that received their first dose on or before February 18, 2021, and individuals

who would like to receive their first dose.

The Barton County Health Department will conduct a drive-thru vaccination clinic:

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Booster Doses: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

First Doses: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building

If you received your first COVID 19 vaccination during the above dates, the health department said you are automatically on the list for the second dose.

Please do not call to make anappointment, second doses will only be administered during this timeframe.

If you for some reason are not able to accommodate this schedule, your name will be placed on

the list for second doses at the next drive-through event.

The manufacturer of the vaccine, Moderna, allows for the second dose anytime 4 days prior to and 28 days after the first dose.

It is not required, however, to expedite your vaccination, eligible persons may visit www.bartoncounty.org to download and complete the vaccine consent form found under the COVID 19 tab.