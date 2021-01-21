Barton County will hold drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic for phase 2

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County has received a limited number of COVID 19 vaccine doses and will conduct a drive-through vaccination clinic on Friday, January 22 at 4 p.m. at the Barton County Fairgrounds Expo III Building. The county received 300 doses.

Eligible participants are based on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidance to vaccinate persons aged 65+, congregate settings, and high-contact critical workers as outlined in Phase 2 of the Governor’s plan and only those individuals will be included in this event.

Due to the limited number of vaccine doses Barton County has received, it is likely the clinic will

end before 7 p.m.

Barton County anticipates receiving more vaccines in the near future and will continue to host additional drive-through clinics as soon as possible.

It is not required, however, to expedite your vaccination, eligible persons may visit

www.bartoncounty.org to download and complete the vaccine consent form found under

the COVID 19 tab.