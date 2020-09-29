Baseball legend, Phil Stephenson opens up about his battle with COVID – ‘It’s scary’

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Phil Stephenson is known for his skills on the diamond and continues to hold the all-time hits record, among many others, in all of Division I baseball. Never once, did he think he would be the next victim of COVID-19.

“For me, I was taking all the precautions,” said Stephenson.

It was around Labor Day when Stephenson started to feel sick. Days later, he tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s scary because you don’t know how it’s going to impact you,” said Stephenson. “When somebody tells you you’re positive, well you hope okay maybe I can just get through the next 10-14 days and everything’s fine. Well unfortunately for me, that didn’t happen.”

After weeks of fighting the virus, Stephenson’s health continued to worsen.

Struggling to breathe, he decided to go to the ER.

Hours later he was admitted into the hospital with poor oxygen levels.

“That’s the tough part of this because you don’t feel like it’s affecting you until you move, and then you’re so fatigued, and you are just tired and can’t catch your breath,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson spent five days in the hospital battling the illness, but with his family in mind, he fought through and was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

He will be in isolation for the rest of the week, but is recovering, and ready to get back on the field.

“It’s actually been a month, or maybe longer than that since I’ve been out on the field with players,” said Stephenson.

Stephenson’s family says if there’s one thing they’ve learned throughout this emotional journey it’s that COVID-19 can impact anyone.

