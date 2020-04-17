Beef Empire Days canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Beef Empire Days in Garden City has announced it will be canceling the 2020 event due to the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials stated in a release that they want to keep the community and their partners safe.

The event was supposed to be held from May 29 to June 7.

Officials stated they plan to continue to honor high school seniors through their scholarship program.

They are also busy contacting all the people and partners who help with the event and will be determining the next steps of Beef Empire Days over the next two months.

This would have been the 52nd year for the event.

