Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Valley Center cancels 2020 Fall Festival
Top Stories
Divers explore Huron Bay for evidence of ancient mining civilizations
Woman who refused to wear mask wants half of $100,000 donated to Starbucks barista
Video
Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online
Arkansas to require face masks to combat coronavirus surge
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
The Latest: Health leaders want MLB to avoid risky behavior
Top Stories
NHL’s older coaches debate wearing masks, taking precautions
NCAA: Test all athletes for COVID-19 within 72 hours of game
American Athletic Conference releases statement on return to competition
Elliott joins his father as winner of NASCAR’s All-Star race
Community
Destination Kansas
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Been tested for COVID-19? Tell us about your experience
Coronavirus in Kansas
Posted:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:07 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2020 / 05:11 PM CDT
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Woman who refused to wear mask wants half of $100,000 donated to Starbucks barista
Video
Weather
Police looking for woman accused of dragging man
Video
Kansas schools react to Gov. Kelly’s executive order delaying school year
Video
Video Center Live Stream
New Sedgwick County COVID-19 drive-thru testing location opens
Video