Behind the wheel: Food deliveries surge during stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Shawn McBride isn’t a doctor or a first responder, but she is still serving the community.

“I’m out here in it too. But, they’re all staying at home and they’re ordering, so that they stay safe,” said McBride.

She has been delivering food for Grubhub and DoorDash for two-and-a-half years. Between the stay-at-home order and coronavirus concerns, she is busier than ever.

“There’s hardly any breaks like I had to log off of all my things do this (interview),” she said.

McBride is on the road from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. Her mission? Making sure your meals make it to your door. As the coronavirus continues she still has her concerns.

“I stretch my arm out as far as it’ll go and say, ‘Here you go. Please don’t get closer to me.’ I don’t say that to them but that’s what I’m thinking. Please don’t be closer because I don’t want it.”

With a mask and gloves in hand, McBride is taking all the safety precautions she can. However, there is one thing you can do to help her be safe – no contact deliveries.

“But some of them when I’m going up to their door, they’re coming outside. I’d like them to know I’d appreciate it if they stayed on the other side of the door, not coming out with me,” said McBride.

Because at the end of the day, like everyone else she is trying to stay healthy.

“I don’t want to take that stuff home with me either.”

LATEST STORIES: