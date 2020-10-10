Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Bidding rules hold up $50M in Kansas COVID testing funds

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Nearly $50 million in funding for COVID testing is still moving through the state’s bidding system more than three weeks after Kansas legislators approved the spending, state officials say.

At the state Legislative Budget Committee meeting this past week, Sen. Carolyn McGinn expressed frustration that Wichita State University, which has completed necessary paperwork and has labs ready to process tests, doesn’t have a go-ahead from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Marci Nielsen, a special advisor to Gov. Laura Kelly, told lawmakers that state regulations allow time for potential testing organizations to submit proposals for government funding. Decisions on which organizations will receive the money will not be made until later this month, The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle reports.

Nielsen said that while the Wichita State proposal could be accepted, the state needs to meet the requirement of ensuring a “unified strategy” is in place.

In an email to The Star, Friday, a KDHE spokeswoman said the request for proposals would end on Oct. 21. She did not have a timeline for when supplies would be distributed..

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories