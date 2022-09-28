WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added 476 more deaths to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.

However, the KDHE included this note: “The large increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths is attributed to the OVS (Office of Vital Statistics) death reconciliation process.”

To find out if any of those deaths are recent, we explored the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and learned that only seven of those deaths were in the past seven days.

The KDHE shows that as of Tuesday, 170 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19:

  • 156 patients are adults (down five from last week)
  • 14 are children (down five)
  • 28 of the patients are in intensive care (up six)

The number of new coronavirus cases is down slightly from week to week. In the past seven days, 2,645 Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, compared to 2,779 in the previous week.

The state tests some of the positive cases for variants and subvariants. Of those tested recently, 205 came back as being the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

Kansans continue to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including getting the boosters that target BA.4 and BA.5.

The KDHE shows that 34,864 vaccine doses have been administered in the past week:

  • 3,136 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 3,444 got their second dose
  • 28,284 got a booster dose

The percentage of Kansans receiving at least one dose is 64.4%, while 56.3% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyTotal Cases
Allen4,648
Anderson2,426
Atchison4,769
Barber1,135
Barton7,211
Bourbon5,161
Brown3,025
Butler21,151
Chase752
Chautauqua930
Cherokee6,927
Cheyenne690
Clark541
Clay2,240
Cloud2,460
Coffey2,672
Comanche480
Cowley11,785
Crawford13,991
Decatur674
Dickinson5,515
Doniphan2,711
Douglas31,662
Edwards629
Elk632
Ellis7,932
Ellsworth2,282
Finney12,469
Ford11,676
Franklin7,664
Geary10,736
Gove880
Graham635
Grant2,637
Gray1,314
Greeley375
Greenwood2,038
Hamilton533
Harper1,789
Harvey11,083
Haskell1,049
Hodgeman467
Jackson4,324
Jefferson5,378
Jewell888
Johnson167,985
Kearny1,349
Kingman2,189
Kiowa715
Labette7,472
Lane342
Leavenworth22,445
Lincoln673
Linn3,262
Logan935
Lyon11,248
Marion3,698
Marshall2,785
McPherson8,853
Meade1,314
Miami8,997
Mitchell1,616
Montgomery10,473
Morris1,684
Morton669
Nemaha3,631
Neosho5,734
Ness831
Norton2,345
Osage4,431
Osborne912
Ottawa1,367
Pawnee2,413
Phillips1,545
Pottawatomie6,603
Pratt2,104
Rawlins711
Reno21,119
Republic1,462
Rice2,898
Riley15,442
Rooks1,531
Rush882
Russell2,021
Saline16,043
Scott1,440
Sedgwick162,032
Seward7,740
Shawnee56,205
Sheridan861
Sherman1,665
Smith712
Stafford1,302
Stanton468
Stevens1,739
Sumner6,242
Thomas2,778
Trego848
Wabaunsee1,811
Wallace472
Washington1,532
Wichita558
Wilson3,196
Woodson932
Wyandotte52,271

CDC Mask Guidelines based on community-level transmission:
Low (green): No mask needed indoors (get tested if you have symptoms)
Medium (yellow): Mask recommended for high-risk patients (discuss with your healthcare provider)
High (orange): Should wear mask indoors in public
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Sep. 28, 2022
CDC Community transmission rates updated Sep. 22, 2022
Number of cases listed is total since pandemic began
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Centers for Disease Control