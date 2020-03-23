Blood donations needed despite coronavirus cancellations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large contributor to American Red Cross blood donations comes from high school and college campus blood drives. With schools and universities across Kansas closed, the Red Cross reported a dip in donations.
The American Red Cross reports 50 Kansas blood drives were canceled in the last few weeks.
Friday afternoon at the Red Cross’s downtown Wichita location, dozens of donors came through the doors.
“People still have emergency surgeries. Unfortunately, there are still car accidents or other emergency needs or we have people who are receiving treatments related to cancer. All of those treatments and all of that care for them is dependent on blood donations,” regional donor services executive Michelle Jantz said.
The surgeon general, the CDC, and Kansas governor Laura Kelly have all made a plea for blood donations over the past week.
One of the donors on Friday was Wichita Fire Department Captain Chris Fleming and his family.
“We see the need and we feel blessed in our careers that we’re able to, when somebody calls 911, we’re able to use our skills and go make their situation a little bit better. This is the way to do that when we’re not on duty,” Fleming said.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Kansas:
|3/23/2020
|Manhattan Community
|Manhattan
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/23/2020
|Hesston Community
|Hesston
|11:30am
|6:00pm
|3/23/2020
|Garden City Community
|Garden City
|1:00pm
|7:00pm
|3/23/2020
|Ellis Community
|Ellis
|1:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/23/2020
|Towanda Community
|Towanda
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/24/2020
|Garden City Community
|Garden City
|8:00am
|1:00pm
|3/24/2020
|El Dorado Community
|El Dorado
|11:15am
|5:30pm
|3/24/2020
|Manhattan Community
|Manhattan
|7:30am
|1:00pm
|3/25/2020
|Syracuse Community
|Syracuse
|11:00am
|4:00pm
|3/25/2020
|Clay Center Community & High School
|Clay Center
|8:30am
|2:30pm
|3/25/2020
|Dodge City Community
|Dodge City
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/25/2020
|Scandia Community
|Scandia
|11:30am
|6:30pm
|3/26/2020
|Dodge City Community
|Dodge City
|7:45am
|1:30pm
|3/26/2020
|Lawrence Community
|Lawrence
|11:00am
|6:00pm
|3/26/2020
|Elkhart Community
|Elkhart
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/26/2020
|Weir Community
|Weir
|12:30pm
|6:30pm
|3/26/2020
|Pratt Community
|Pratt
|11:30am
|5:30pm
|3/27/2020
|Great Bend Community
|Great Bend
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Logan Community
|Logan
|9:00am
|3:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Valley Center Community
|Valley Center
|1:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Sylvan Grove Community
|Sylvan Grove
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Haven Community
|Haven
|11:00am
|5:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Burrton Community
|Burrton
|9:30am
|3:30pm
|3/27/2020
|Buhler Community
|Buhler
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/27/2020
|Little River Community
|Little River
|8:15am
|2:00pm
|3/30/2020
|Pittsburg Community
|Pittsburg
|1:00pm
|6:30pm
|3/30/2020
|Jetmore Community
|Jetmore
|12:00pm
|4:00pm
|3/30/2020
|Lindsborg Community
|Lindsborg
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/30/2020
|Dennis Community
|Dennis
|10:30am
|6:00pm
|3/30/2020
|Hutchinson Community
|Hutchinson
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/31/2020
|Cuba Community
|Cuba
|11:30am
|6:30pm
|3/31/2020
|Hutchinson Community
|Hutchinson
|11:00am
|6:00pm
|3/31/2020
|Dennis Community
|Dennis
|10:30am
|6:00pm
|3/31/2020
|Spearville Community
|Spearville
|2:00pm
|6:00pm
|3/31/2020
|Pittsburg Community
|Pittsburg
|8:30am
|2:00pm
|4/1/2020
|Tribune Community
|Tribune
|12:00pm
|4:00pm
|4/1/2020
|Hutchinson Community
|Hutchinson
|7:00am
|1:00pm
|4/1/2020
|Salina Community
|Salina
|10:00am
|4:00pm
|4/2/2020
|Caney Community
|Caney
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|4/2/2020
|Leoti Community
|Leoti
|9:00am
|1:30pm
|4/2/2020
|WaKeeney Community
|Wakeeney
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|4/3/2020
|Lucas Community
|Lucas
|9:30am
|3:30pm
|4/3/2020
|Glasco Community
|Glasco
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|4/3/2020
|Hutchinson Community
|Hutchinson
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|4/3/2020
|Augusta Community
|Augusta
|12:00pm
|6:00pm
|4/3/2020
|Manhattan Community
|Manhattan
|9:00am
|3:00pm
|4/4/2020
|Hutchinson Community
|Hutchinson
|10:00am
|4:00pm
