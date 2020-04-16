Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems to resume production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing says it will resume production of passenger jets in Washington state next week and that means Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita is also going to put some people back to work.

Boeing suspended work in late March after workers tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The company has announced 27,000 people will return to build several jet models and to prepare to resume production on the grounded 737 Max.

Most of the workers will return by April 21, but there will be some changes since they left. To prevent the risk of coronavirus, Boeing plans to stagger shift times, provide face coverings and have floor markings to separate workers.

CEO David Calhoun said in a message to workers that the virus “will change our business for years to come.”

Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita does a lot of work for Boeing, including building the fuselage for the 737.

Spirit AeroSystems will work with our employees, customers and suppliers to begin a phased-in return to work for some furloughed employees. This will be a slow process.”

KSN reached out to Spirit to see if it has a timeline for workers to return. A company spokesperson sent this response:

As our customer Boeing begins to resume production, Spirit AeroSystems will work with our employees, customers and suppliers to begin a phased-in return to work for some furloughed employees. This will be a slow process as we work to continue to support our customer’s operations in a manner that is safe for all involved. We will communicate with employees as new information becomes available.” Keturah Austin, Corporate Communications, Spirit AeroSystems

