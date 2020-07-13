Breaking News
Board votes to cancel 2020 Kansas State Fair
Click here for coronavirus updates

Botanica suspends group activities due to COVID-19 increase

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica announced on Monday that due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases that they are temporarily suspending group activities to protect the public, volunteers, and staff.

It includes Tuesdays on the Terrace, Breakfast & Butterfly Release, Fairy Tea Party, Summer Nights Fest, Story Time, and Lunchtime Lectures for the month of July.

The gardens will remain open during regular business hours. Please practice social distancing and wear your mask.

You can visit Botanica’s website for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories