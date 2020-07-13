Botanica suspends group activities due to COVID-19 increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Botanica announced on Monday that due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases that they are temporarily suspending group activities to protect the public, volunteers, and staff.

It includes Tuesdays on the Terrace, Breakfast & Butterfly Release, Fairy Tea Party, Summer Nights Fest, Story Time, and Lunchtime Lectures for the month of July.

The gardens will remain open during regular business hours. Please practice social distancing and wear your mask.

You can visit Botanica’s website for updates.

