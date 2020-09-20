Buhler Grade School closes in-person instruction due to positive COVID-19 cases

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Buhler School district announced Sunday that due to several positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 the grade school will be closing in-person classes.

Several positive COVID-19 cases within Buhler Grade School were recently discovered and those classrooms are being told to quarantine. Classes will be closed to in-person instruction beginning September 21, 2020.

The USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman decided to close the grade school thru Sept. 29, 2020. Pending no further positive COVID-19 cases evolve. Parents with students in classes of a case were notified by the Buhler School District and the Reno County Health Department will follow up with phone calls to the parents of those that need to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.

Please continue to be vigilant by washing your hands, social distance by at least six feet or more, wear a mask when you are in public places, and stay at home if you are not feeling well.

LATEST STORIES: