Buhler Schools on-site students to return to face-to-face instruction March 1

BUHLER, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 313 Buhler School District announced on its Facebook page that starting Monday, March 1, all on-site students — grades 6-12, will return to daily face-to-face instruction. Remote learners will continue to remain remote.

The district said they will continue to follow safety protocols, including wearing face masks, wiping down desks between classes, sanitizing hands, wiping down frequently touched surfaces, spreading out during lunch, and emphasizing social distancing.

USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman said she will continue to send an email every Friday updating the community with the latest COVID information.

