Business owners excited to get back to work as salons, gyms reopen in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s the time local business owners have been waiting for reopening day.

Even with restrictions, salons and barbershop are booming with business, but gyms are seeing a slower pace of people returning.

For the salons, it’s back to business; clippers buzzing and hairstyles coming back to life again.

“We’re all so ready to be working again,” said Tory Schuyler, owner of Tory Brooke Salon. “It’s been a long while without work, so we’re pretty pumped.”

Some barbers said they’ve been cutting hair non-stop since their shop opened back up.

“It’s really busy,” said Luis Rodriguez, co-owner of Incisions Barber Shop. “I think I’m booked for the next three weeks so far now.”

While barbershops and salons are back open, your next visit will come with some major changes.

Salons and barbershops are appointment-only and check-ins are happening by phone.

The state requires businesses to sanitize between each customer thoroughly, too. Some shops are requiring masks for customers.

“We ended up spreading our schedule out so we could have time to clean after each client,” said Schuyler.

But, whether it’s a salon or a gym like the YMCA, the workers have been prepping for social distancing guidelines for weeks.

“It’s been stressful, emotional, just everything,” said Rodriguez. “Just a rollercoaster, I guess.”

Some gyms have not seen booming business just yet, but said they’re still working hard to guarantee employees and gym members are safe.

“It’s not our normal business, but just the right amount,” said Ronn McMahon, president of CEO of Greater Wichita YMCA.

All the businesses, though, are excited to be back and said they’re even more excited to see customers and clients again.

“It feels great,” said Rodriguez. “I’ve missed them a lot. I’m just happy that I’m able to get back to working and be able to take care of my customers, my family, everything.”

While the wait may have been tough and some businesses did survive, some others have experienced the unknown before.

“The YMCA has been through depressions, World Wars, 9/11,” said McMahon. “It’s been through everything, so we are determined to be flexible, adjust, and be here for the community.”

Some of the smaller group class gyms are not yet able to open, along with movie theaters and larger entertainment venues and bars.

Be sure to check with your salon, barbershop or gym to find out the requirements and guidelines before going in to work out or for an appointment.

