Businesses can now Request PPE from Sedgwick County

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eligible businesses and organizations in Sedgwick County are now able to request a 90-day supply of non-medical personal protective equipment (PPE) through Sedgwick County Emergency Management.

Forms must be submitted by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Sedgwick County Emergency Management will place a cumulative order to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to fulfill.

Businesses and organizations that may request resources include:

  • Faith-based organizations/churches
  • Food supply including restaurants and grocery stores
  • Dentist offices
  • Utilities
  • Schools and educational organizations

Please note, there are no guarantees your organization will receive the type/s or amount (if any) of PPE ordered. 

Complete the online form here or contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959, select option three for more information.

