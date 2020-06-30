Businesses can now Request PPE from Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Eligible businesses and organizations in Sedgwick County are now able to request a 90-day supply of non-medical personal protective equipment (PPE) through Sedgwick County Emergency Management.
Forms must be submitted by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7. Sedgwick County Emergency Management will place a cumulative order to the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to fulfill.
Businesses and organizations that may request resources include:
- Faith-based organizations/churches
- Food supply including restaurants and grocery stores
- Dentist offices
- Utilities
- Schools and educational organizations
Please note, there are no guarantees your organization will receive the type/s or amount (if any) of PPE ordered.
Complete the online form here or contact Sedgwick County Emergency Management at (316) 660-5959, select option three for more information.
