Butler, Barton, Harvey, and Reno counties vote on Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks in public places

BUTLER COUNTY

The Butler County Commission decided Thursday to consider action to repeal the mandated masking policy issued by Governor Kelly in Executive Order No. 20-52. The Commission received input from the Butler County Health Officer and the public before adopting an order to repeal the mandate with a 3-1 vote. The Commission stated the main reason for repealing the order was the lack of enforceability of the mandate and the small infection rate (0.09%) in Butler County. For more information on the Butler County Health Department, click here.

HARVEY COUNTY

The Harvey County Commission voted at a special meeting Thursday to rescind at the local level Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s Executive Order 20-52 requiring face masks be worn in public spaces. The vote was unanimous. The commissioners expressed support and encouragement that all individuals wear face masks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, commissioners determined mandating the public to do so was not an effective and productive measure. The State’s face mask requirement will not be enforced by the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office unless businesses or events require face masks to be worn at their establishments. For more information on Harvey County Health Department, click here.

BARTON COUNTY

The Barton County Commission also acting as the Board of Health met Thursday to discuss Governor Laura Kelly’s Executive Order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings in public. The Board of Health adopted Resolution No. 2020-02 repealing the provisions of Kansas Executive Order No. 20-52, stating that while Barton County believes that wearing a face-covering helps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that when social distancing is not allowed that masks should be worn, following consultation with the Local Health Officer, the Board of Health finds that full implementation of the Governor’s Executive Order is not necessary to protect the public health and safety. The Board of Health Ordered that Barton County opts out of the provisions of Executive Order No. 20-52 requiring masks or other face coverings in public. For more information on Barton County Health Department, click here.

RENO COUNTY

Reno County Commission voted 3-0 not to mandate the wearing of masks, however, they highly recommended the use of masks. For more information on the Reno County Health Department, click here.