Butler Community College announces in-person classes for fall

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler Community College announced Wednesday that they will resume in-person or face-to-face classes for fall 2020.

In a released statement, Butler Community College said they will follow CDC and KDHE recommendations, and adhere to guidelines developed by national, state, and local officials as part of their plans to reopen.

Butler Community College said there will be various protocols in place to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. And that they are taking into consideration the learning options which keep the safety of students at the forefront while also balancing the quality of instruction. The number of students in a single classroom is being reviewed.

Butler Community College campuses closed to the public on March 18 and the institution moved all spring and summer classes to remote teaching. Butler Community College stated over the summer they will gradually implement a phased approach for bringing staff and faculty back to campus while also adhering to necessary COVID-19 protocols.

