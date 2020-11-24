Butler County Commission: Opting out of Governor’s mask mandate



EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Commission announced Tuesday that they opted out of Governor Kelly’s Executive Order 20-68 mandating masking due to the inability to apply enforcement to the mandate and the ineffective nature of previous mandates.

Instead, the County Commission listed various recommendations to businesses and individuals which included masking, social distancing, limited gatherings, proper personal hygiene, and increased personal health efforts to help slow the surge of sick individuals at our local and regional hospitals.

The Butler County Commission compared recent State data in Butler County, which has

not had a mask mandate, and Sedgwick County, which has either had a mandate in the County or

the City of Wichita for some time. The data was very clear that numbers have historically been

lower in Butler County in all categories when adjusted for population.

Furthermore, Butler County stated they have the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people of the four largest counties in the Wichita metro area (Butler, Harvey, Reno & Sedgwick counties) and currently has the lowest fourteen (14)-day rolling percent positive rate of all four counties when looking at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) data for school gating.

Butler County stated the following guidelines are recommended and encouraged, but not ordered, for individuals and businesses in Butler County:

Individuals and business owners, or employees of businesses, are encouraged, but not

ordered, to wear masks in those places and in those situations outlined in numbered

paragraphs one (1) through five (5) of Executive Order 20-68. The effect hereof is that

the wearing of masks is a recommendation only, and shall not be deemed an Order or

enforceable as an Order. The County further encourages, but does not order the following recommendations for

individuals:

a. People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 or currently SICK are

urged to STAY HOME except to seek medical care.

b. Practice social distancing greater than six (6) feet when inside a building or

outside.

c. Limit large social gatherings when possible.

d. Practice good hygiene such as frequent hand washing.

e. Practice good personal health measures to boost one’s immune system such as,

but not limited to healthy eating, daily-recommended vitamin intake and

exercise.

Butler County said that with full community cooperation, this proactive resolution will help them minimize the impact of COVID-19 on Butler County communities and local/regional hospitals.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.

LATEST POSTS: