Butler County declares Public Health Emergency, closes some buildings to the public

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Commission has adopted a Public Health Emergency Declaration in response to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

County leaders say the declaration will allow access to additional resources that under normal conditions are unavailable from the State Division of Emergency Management. They say it also provides tort liability protection for first responders.

The commission also decided to close Butler County facilities to the public beginning Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3.

The buildings will remain open to county employees, mail deliveries, and for essential business.

County Commission meetings will be closed to public attendance. The public can watch the meetings through live streaming on the county’s website.

Non-essential tasks that usually involve public contact will not be allowed through April 3. That includes building inspections, day care inspections and data collection.

The Butler County Landfill is considered essential and will remain open.

The commission plans to monitor the coronavirus situation and may extend the closures if necessary.

