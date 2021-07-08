Butler County Health Department and KDHE investigating 23 cases of COVID-19 linked to AGK Ministry Camp

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 in connection with a camp.

AGK Ministry Camp hosted a camp from June 21 – 25 at a facility, Wheat State Retreat Center, in Butler County.

There have been 23 cases associated with this event to date, but the investigations are ongoing.

For those who attended the camp, KDHE asks those individuals to get tested. Testing sites can be found at

KnowbeforeyougoKS.com.