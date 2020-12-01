Butler County Health Department: COVID-19 related deaths tripled in past two weeks

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Health Department announced Tuesday that they have received notification of eight deaths in a two-week time period raising the total COVID-19 deaths from three to eleven.

Four of the eight deaths involve three Long Term Care Facilities. All Long Term Care Facilities in the county are following the guidance from the Kansas Department of Aging and Disabilities (KDADS) including testing of resident s and staff.

Butler County Health Department stated they investigate reports of notifiable diseases like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Butler County recommends that the facility isolate all symptomatic people away from other residents. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

