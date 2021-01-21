Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Butler County Health Department releases phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine plans

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has announced the State will move to phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations on January 21.

Butler County will transition to phase 2 on January 25, 2021.

The Butler County COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has determined the first three priority groups for phase 2 will be first responders, K-12 staff and individuals 65 years and older.

Each of the identified groups will have a designated day to receive their vaccination. All vaccination clinics will be held by appointment only at the Butler County Community Building located at 206 Griffith, El Dorado, Kansas, 67042.

Vaccine sign-up will be completed online. The sign-up link will be located on the COVID-19 Vaccine page on the Butler County website.

The COVID-19 vaccine page will be accessible on Monday, January 25, 2021.


