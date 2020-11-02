Butler County Register of Deeds Office closed temporarily to the public

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Register of Deed’s Office announced Monday that due to potential COVID-19 exposure, they will be temporarily closed to the public, pending test results.

Although the office will be closed to the public, limited staff will still be reporting to the office and all e-file documents will continue to be processed, along with any documents left at the drop box located outside the office.

Those who are dropping off documents are asked to call the Register of Deeds Office at 316-322-4113 for assistance at the time of drop off. Records are available for research on the Butler County website at www.bucoks.com.

