EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Health Department says it is ready to start vaccinating more groups of people against COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, childcare providers, utility workers ages 55-64, and state and local government employees ages 55-64 can begin scheduling vaccination appointments.

Visit Butler County Vaccine Distribution after 12:00 p.m. Thursday to make an appointment.

Those who sign up must be prepared to show an employer ID at their appointment.