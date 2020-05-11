Can people be prosecuted for violating governor’s emergency orders? Kansas attorney general will look into it

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he will issue a legal opinion soon on whether someone can be prosecuted for violating the governor’s emergency orders about staying at home or keeping businesses closed.

Schmidt says his office has been asked to look into whether a state law that authorizes criminal prosecution of Kansans who violate emergency orders issued by the governor is constitutional and enforceable.

Schmidt says he encourages residents to follow recommendations of health professionals to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At the same time, a local prosecuting attorney has requested our office review whether violations of emergency orders issued by the governor may lawfully be enforced and punished as crimes,” he said in a statement. “We have agreed to conduct that legal review.”

According to Schmidt, the Kansas constitution grants the legislature, not the governor, power to define what behavior may get someone arrested and prosecuted.

“No appellate court has determined whether the legislature, through provisions of the Kansas Emergency Management Act, has lawfully delegated that power to the governor,” he said.

Schmidt said his office will review the situation and he will issue a formal legal opinion as soon as possible.

