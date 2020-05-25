Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus climb 260 since Friday, 3 new deaths reported

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has jumped by 260 since Friday. The state’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is 9,218.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says COVID-19 has contributed to 188 deaths. It is three more deaths since Friday.

There have been 13 new hospitalizations. The state has had 800 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

So far, 72,181 have tested negative.

As of noon Monday, Sedgwick County has 559 cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths. The county reports 409 recoveries.

