Cases of coronavirus climb at El Dorado prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms there are more cases of the coronavirus at El Dorado Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson tells KSN that nine men have tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon. She did not say if the positive cases are inmates, workers, or a combination of the two.

The spokesperson said the KDOC website is updated each Wednesday and the new numbers will be reflected this afternoon.

This is the update from last Wednesday, July 22:

FacilityCurrent Staff CasesCurrent Resident CasesCumulative Staff CasesCumulative Resident Cases
El Dorado1020
Ellsworth0020
Hutchinson2020
Lansing2096*850*
Larned0000
Norton0010
Topeka1183
Winfield0020
Wichita Work Release00958
KJCC0010
From: https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates/kdoc-covid-19-status

*There have been six total deaths due to COVID-19, two staff members and four residents, all from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

