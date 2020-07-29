Cases of coronavirus climb at El Dorado prison

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) confirms there are more cases of the coronavirus at El Dorado Correctional Facility.

A spokesperson tells KSN that nine men have tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon. She did not say if the positive cases are inmates, workers, or a combination of the two.

The spokesperson said the KDOC website is updated each Wednesday and the new numbers will be reflected this afternoon.

This is the update from last Wednesday, July 22:

Facility Current Staff Cases Current Resident Cases Cumulative Staff Cases Cumulative Resident Cases El Dorado 1 0 2 0 Ellsworth 0 0 2 0 Hutchinson 2 0 2 0 Lansing 2 0 96* 850* Larned 0 0 0 0 Norton 0 0 1 0 Topeka 1 1 8 3 Winfield 0 0 2 0 Wichita Work Release 0 0 9 58 KJCC 0 0 1 0 From: https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates/kdoc-covid-19-status

*There have been six total deaths due to COVID-19, two staff members and four residents, all from the Lansing Correctional Facility.

