Cases of coronavirus in Kansas climb to 3,328, with 120 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state health department is reporting 154 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says there have been 3,328 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. As of Sunday, the number was 3,174.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 120, up two from Sunday’s numbers.

The state lists Sedgwick County as having 339, up one from 24 hours ago.

Ford County is now at 516 positive cases, up 57 from Sunday.

Atchison County: 9

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 13

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 3

Cherokee County: 7

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 3

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 5

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 48

Edwards County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 140

Ford County: 459

Franklin County: 12

Geary County: 11

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 1

Gray County: 2

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 2

Harvey County: 5

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 8

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 460

Kearny County: 10

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 21

Leavenworth County: 172

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 146

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 20

Meade County: 2

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 2

Montgomery County: 16

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 2

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 3

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 9

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 23

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 44

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 19

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 336 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 336

Shawnee County: 101

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 3

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 6

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 13

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 565

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 1

Beaver County, OK: 3

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 73

County list updated: Apr 25, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

