Cases of coronavirus in Kansas hit 3,738, with 125 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 247 to 3,738 Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 is 125, up one from Tuesday.

Other key counties we have been watching include Ford County where the new number is 600, up 56 from yesterday, Seward County where the number increased by 38 to 460, and Finney County where the number went from 175 Tuesday to 215 Wednesday.

Sedgwick County, which was at 351 Tuesday, is now at 364 cases.

Atchison County: 9

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 1

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 5

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 49

Edwards County: 3

Elk County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 215

Ford County: 600

Franklin County: 13

Geary County: 12

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 2

Gray County: 4

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 2

Harvey County: 6

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 9

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 454

Kearny County: 13

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 196

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 184

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 20

Meade County: 3

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 16

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 3

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 9

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 32

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 46

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 20

Sedgwick County: 364

Seward County: 460

Shawnee County: 112

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 3

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 5

Stevens County: 8

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 18

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 619

Furnas County, NE: 2

Red Willow County, NE: 2

Beaver County, OK: 5

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 119

County list updated: Apr 29, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

