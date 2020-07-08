Live Now
Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 717, with 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began is 17,618, an increase of 717 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died is 282, an increase of 2 since Monday.

The KDHE does not list recoveries vs. active cases. You can sometimes find that information on your local health department web page.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations. It says 1,269 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 35 since Monday.

The State’s website does breakdown how many patients have been in ICU and/or needed mechanical ventilation. It also breaks down hospitalized COVID-19 patients by age group, race and ethnicity. After you click on the link, you will need to click on the Hospital and ED tab.

The KDHE says 190,864 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 5,546 since Monday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing today, at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen5
Anderson6
Atchison42
Barber2
Barton57
Bourbon36
Brown12
Butler78
Chase5
Chautauqua5
Cherokee43
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay9
Cloud25
Coffey53
Comanche3
Cowley77
Crawford294
Dickinson12
Doniphan27
Douglas377
Edwards7
Elk1
Ellis35
Ellsworth11
Finney1,552
Ford2,021
Franklin80
Geary101
Gove2
Graham3
Grant51
Gray28
Greenwood11
Hamilton35
Harper2
Harvey55
Haskell30
Hodgeman9
Jackson117
Jefferson33
Jewell4
Johnson2,565
Kearny48
Kingman1
Kiowa3
Labette64
Lane5
Leavenworth1,200
Linn16
Logan1
Lyon501
Marion15
Marshall2
McPherson86
Meade30
Miami52
Mitchell5
Montgomery53
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha29
Neosho34
Ness4
Norton11
Osage22
Osborne3
Ottawa12
Pawnee4
Phillips27
Pottawatomie83
Pratt12
Reno101
Republic11
Rice4
Riley301
Rooks9
Rush2
Saline169
Scott16
Sedgwick1,922
Seward1,005
Shawnee878
Sheridan5
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton12
Stevens32
Sumner17
Thomas17
Trego2
Wabaunsee38
Washington1
Wilson4
Woodson9
Wyandotte2,760
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE8
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK115
Texas County, OK998

County list updated: July 8, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

