Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 717, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began is 17,618, an increase of 717 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died is 282, an increase of 2 since Monday.
The KDHE does not list recoveries vs. active cases. You can sometimes find that information on your local health department web page.
The KDHE does list hospitalizations. It says 1,269 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 35 since Monday.
The State’s website does breakdown how many patients have been in ICU and/or needed mechanical ventilation. It also breaks down hospitalized COVID-19 patients by age group, race and ethnicity. After you click on the link, you will need to click on the Hospital and ED tab.
The KDHE says 190,864 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 5,546 since Monday.
The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing today, at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|5
|Anderson
|6
|Atchison
|42
|Barber
|2
|Barton
|57
|Bourbon
|36
|Brown
|12
|Butler
|78
|Chase
|5
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|43
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|9
|Cloud
|25
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|77
|Crawford
|294
|Dickinson
|12
|Doniphan
|27
|Douglas
|377
|Edwards
|7
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|35
|Ellsworth
|11
|Finney
|1,552
|Ford
|2,021
|Franklin
|80
|Geary
|101
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|3
|Grant
|51
|Gray
|28
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|35
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|55
|Haskell
|30
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|117
|Jefferson
|33
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|2,565
|Kearny
|48
|Kingman
|1
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|64
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,200
|Linn
|16
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|501
|Marion
|15
|Marshall
|2
|McPherson
|86
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|52
|Mitchell
|5
|Montgomery
|53
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|29
|Neosho
|34
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|11
|Osage
|22
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|12
|Pawnee
|4
|Phillips
|27
|Pottawatomie
|83
|Pratt
|12
|Reno
|101
|Republic
|11
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|301
|Rooks
|9
|Rush
|2
|Saline
|169
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|1,922
|Seward
|1,005
|Shawnee
|878
|Sheridan
|5
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|32
|Sumner
|17
|Thomas
|17
|Trego
|2
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|4
|Woodson
|9
|Wyandotte
|2,760
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|8
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|115
|Texas County, OK
|998
County list updated: July 8, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
