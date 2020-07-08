Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 717, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began is 17,618, an increase of 717 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died is 282, an increase of 2 since Monday.

The KDHE does not list recoveries vs. active cases. You can sometimes find that information on your local health department web page.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations. It says 1,269 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 35 since Monday.

The State’s website does breakdown how many patients have been in ICU and/or needed mechanical ventilation. It also breaks down hospitalized COVID-19 patients by age group, race and ethnicity. After you click on the link, you will need to click on the Hospital and ED tab.

The KDHE says 190,864 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 5,546 since Monday.

The KDHE releases its updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news briefing today, at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 5 Anderson 6 Atchison 42 Barber 2 Barton 57 Bourbon 36 Brown 12 Butler 78 Chase 5 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 43 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 9 Cloud 25 Coffey 53 Comanche 3 Cowley 77 Crawford 294 Dickinson 12 Doniphan 27 Douglas 377 Edwards 7 Elk 1 Ellis 35 Ellsworth 11 Finney 1,552 Ford 2,021 Franklin 80 Geary 101 Gove 2 Graham 3 Grant 51 Gray 28 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 35 Harper 2 Harvey 55 Haskell 30 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 117 Jefferson 33 Jewell 4 Johnson 2,565 Kearny 48 Kingman 1 Kiowa 3 Labette 64 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,200 Linn 16 Logan 1 Lyon 501 Marion 15 Marshall 2 McPherson 86 Meade 30 Miami 52 Mitchell 5 Montgomery 53 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 29 Neosho 34 Ness 4 Norton 11 Osage 22 Osborne 3 Ottawa 12 Pawnee 4 Phillips 27 Pottawatomie 83 Pratt 12 Reno 101 Republic 11 Rice 4 Riley 301 Rooks 9 Rush 2 Saline 169 Scott 16 Sedgwick 1,922 Seward 1,005 Shawnee 878 Sheridan 5 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 12 Stevens 32 Sumner 17 Thomas 17 Trego 2 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 1 Wilson 4 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 2,760 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 8 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 115 Texas County, OK 998

County list updated: July 8, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

