Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 875, with 11 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 20,933. That is an increase of 875 since the last update on Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 299 Kansans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 11 from two days ago.
The KDHE releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not release the number of recoveries or active cases. Some local health department websites do track that information, like SedgwickCounty.org.
The state says 1,393 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is up 50 from two days ago.
The KDHE also reports 218,441 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 7,324 from Monday.
If you visit the state’s website, there is a lot of extra information, including testing rates, case rates, a hospital summary, case characteristics, and a death summary.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|8
|Anderson
|16
|Atchison
|42
|Barber
|2
|Barton
|63
|Bourbon
|43
|Brown
|23
|Butler
|105
|Chase
|5
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|54
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|13
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|55
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|87
|Crawford
|316
|Decatur
|2
|Dickinson
|20
|Doniphan
|27
|Douglas
|456
|Edwards
|8
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|57
|Ellsworth
|15
|Finney
|1,571
|Ford
|2,039
|Franklin
|93
|Geary
|119
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|7
|Grant
|55
|Gray
|34
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|36
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|90
|Haskell
|35
|Hodgeman
|10
|Jackson
|123
|Jefferson
|37
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|3,160
|Kearny
|48
|Kingman
|4
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|75
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,248
|Lincoln
|2
|Linn
|18
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|523
|Marion
|24
|Marshall
|6
|McPherson
|96
|Meade
|32
|Miami
|62
|Mitchell
|13
|Montgomery
|67
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|31
|Neosho
|43
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|21
|Osage
|29
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|20
|Pawnee
|5
|Phillips
|33
|Pottawatomie
|93
|Pratt
|16
|Reno
|141
|Republic
|15
|Rice
|9
|Riley
|331
|Rooks
|9
|Rush
|4
|Russell
|2
|Saline
|220
|Scott
|18
|Sedgwick
|2,422
|Seward
|1,028
|Shawnee
|1,048
|Sheridan
|6
|Sherman
|9
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|2
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|36
|Sumner
|48
|Thomas
|18
|Trego
|2
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|4
|Woodson
|9
|Wyandotte
|3,169
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|8
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|126
|Texas County, OK
|1,006
County list updated: July 13, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 875, with 11 more deaths
- Sedgwick County receives 50,000 requests for voting by mail
- Authorities release video of deadly officer-involved shooting stemming from mask dispute
- Families outraged to learn pharmacist who sold bogus drugs to be released from prison
- Best Buy to require customers to wear masks amid virus spike