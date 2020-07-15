Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 875, with 11 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is 20,933. That is an increase of 875 since the last update on Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) also says 299 Kansans have died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 11 from two days ago.

The KDHE releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not release the number of recoveries or active cases. Some local health department websites do track that information, like SedgwickCounty.org.

The state says 1,393 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the pandemic began. That is up 50 from two days ago.

The KDHE also reports 218,441 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is up 7,324 from Monday.

If you visit the state’s website, there is a lot of extra information, including testing rates, case rates, a hospital summary, case characteristics, and a death summary.

County Confirmed Allen 8 Anderson 16 Atchison 42 Barber 2 Barton 63 Bourbon 43 Brown 23 Butler 105 Chase 5 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 54 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 13 Cloud 26 Coffey 55 Comanche 3 Cowley 87 Crawford 316 Decatur 2 Dickinson 20 Doniphan 27 Douglas 456 Edwards 8 Elk 1 Ellis 57 Ellsworth 15 Finney 1,571 Ford 2,039 Franklin 93 Geary 119 Gove 2 Graham 7 Grant 55 Gray 34 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 36 Harper 2 Harvey 90 Haskell 35 Hodgeman 10 Jackson 123 Jefferson 37 Jewell 4 Johnson 3,160 Kearny 48 Kingman 4 Kiowa 3 Labette 75 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,248 Lincoln 2 Linn 18 Logan 1 Lyon 523 Marion 24 Marshall 6 McPherson 96 Meade 32 Miami 62 Mitchell 13 Montgomery 67 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 31 Neosho 43 Ness 4 Norton 21 Osage 29 Osborne 3 Ottawa 20 Pawnee 5 Phillips 33 Pottawatomie 93 Pratt 16 Reno 141 Republic 15 Rice 9 Riley 331 Rooks 9 Rush 4 Russell 2 Saline 220 Scott 18 Sedgwick 2,422 Seward 1,028 Shawnee 1,048 Sheridan 6 Sherman 9 Smith 3 Stafford 2 Stanton 12 Stevens 36 Sumner 48 Thomas 18 Trego 2 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 1 Wilson 4 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 3,169 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 8 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 126 Texas County, OK 1,006

County list updated: July 13, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

