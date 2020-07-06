Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 982, with 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 16,901. That is an increase of 982 since the last update on Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 280, up 3 from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the information every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE does not release how many active cases there are. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track local recoveries.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. On Monday, that number was 1,235, an increase of 16 since Friday.

It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. On Friday, that number was 185,318, an increase of 9,676 since Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. She intends to discuss the importance of wearing masks. KSN will livestream the governor’s speech on KSN.com.

CountyConfirmed
Allen5
Anderson5
Atchison40
Barber2
Barton55
Bourbon35
Brown12
Butler71
Chase5
Chautauqua4
Cherokee40
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay9
Cloud24
Coffey53
Comanche3
Cowley76
Crawford278
Dickinson10
Doniphan27
Douglas354
Edwards7
Elk1
Ellis30
Ellsworth10
Finney1,548
Ford2,016
Franklin77
Geary95
Gove2
Graham2
Grant51
Gray27
Greenwood11
Hamilton35
Harper2
Harvey52
Haskell30
Hodgeman9
Jackson116
Jefferson31
Jewell4
Johnson2,349
Kearny48
Kingman1
Kiowa3
Labette66
Lane5
Leavenworth1,194
Linn17
Logan1
Lyon501
Marion12
Marshall2
McPherson83
Meade30
Miami46
Mitchell4
Montgomery49
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha28
Neosho35
Ness4
Norton10
Osage18
Osborne3
Ottawa10
Pawnee3
Phillips27
Pottawatomie82
Pratt11
Reno96
Republic9
Rice4
Riley286
Rooks8
Rush1
Saline151
Scott16
Sedgwick1,750
Seward1,002
Shawnee825
Sheridan5
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton12
Stevens32
Sumner16
Thomas16
Trego1
Wabaunsee36
Washington1
Wilson4
Woodson9
Wyandotte2,655
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE8
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK112
Texas County, OK993

County list updated: July 6, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories