Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 982, with 3 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 16,901. That is an increase of 982 since the last update on Friday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 280, up 3 from Friday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the information every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The KDHE does not release how many active cases there are. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track local recoveries.
The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. On Monday, that number was 1,235, an increase of 16 since Friday.
It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. On Friday, that number was 185,318, an increase of 9,676 since Friday.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. She intends to discuss the importance of wearing masks. KSN will livestream the governor’s speech on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|5
|Anderson
|5
|Atchison
|40
|Barber
|2
|Barton
|55
|Bourbon
|35
|Brown
|12
|Butler
|71
|Chase
|5
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|40
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|9
|Cloud
|24
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|76
|Crawford
|278
|Dickinson
|10
|Doniphan
|27
|Douglas
|354
|Edwards
|7
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|30
|Ellsworth
|10
|Finney
|1,548
|Ford
|2,016
|Franklin
|77
|Geary
|95
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|2
|Grant
|51
|Gray
|27
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|35
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|52
|Haskell
|30
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|116
|Jefferson
|31
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|2,349
|Kearny
|48
|Kingman
|1
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|66
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,194
|Linn
|17
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|501
|Marion
|12
|Marshall
|2
|McPherson
|83
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|46
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|49
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|28
|Neosho
|35
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|10
|Osage
|18
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|10
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|27
|Pottawatomie
|82
|Pratt
|11
|Reno
|96
|Republic
|9
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|286
|Rooks
|8
|Rush
|1
|Saline
|151
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|1,750
|Seward
|1,002
|Shawnee
|825
|Sheridan
|5
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|32
|Sumner
|16
|Thomas
|16
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|36
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|4
|Woodson
|9
|Wyandotte
|2,655
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|8
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|112
|Texas County, OK
|993
County list updated: July 6, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
