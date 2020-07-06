Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by 982, with 3 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The state says the number of Kansans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 16,901. That is an increase of 982 since the last update on Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 280, up 3 from Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the information every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The KDHE does not release how many active cases there are. Some counties, like Sedgwick County, do track local recoveries.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. On Monday, that number was 1,235, an increase of 16 since Friday.

It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. On Friday, that number was 185,318, an increase of 9,676 since Friday.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday. She intends to discuss the importance of wearing masks. KSN will livestream the governor’s speech on KSN.com.

County Confirmed Allen 5 Anderson 5 Atchison 40 Barber 2 Barton 55 Bourbon 35 Brown 12 Butler 71 Chase 5 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 40 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 9 Cloud 24 Coffey 53 Comanche 3 Cowley 76 Crawford 278 Dickinson 10 Doniphan 27 Douglas 354 Edwards 7 Elk 1 Ellis 30 Ellsworth 10 Finney 1,548 Ford 2,016 Franklin 77 Geary 95 Gove 2 Graham 2 Grant 51 Gray 27 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 35 Harper 2 Harvey 52 Haskell 30 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 116 Jefferson 31 Jewell 4 Johnson 2,349 Kearny 48 Kingman 1 Kiowa 3 Labette 66 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,194 Linn 17 Logan 1 Lyon 501 Marion 12 Marshall 2 McPherson 83 Meade 30 Miami 46 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 49 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 28 Neosho 35 Ness 4 Norton 10 Osage 18 Osborne 3 Ottawa 10 Pawnee 3 Phillips 27 Pottawatomie 82 Pratt 11 Reno 96 Republic 9 Rice 4 Riley 286 Rooks 8 Rush 1 Saline 151 Scott 16 Sedgwick 1,750 Seward 1,002 Shawnee 825 Sheridan 5 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 12 Stevens 32 Sumner 16 Thomas 16 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 36 Washington 1 Wilson 4 Woodson 9 Wyandotte 2,655 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 8 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 112 Texas County, OK 993

County list updated: July 6, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

