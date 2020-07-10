Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by almost 1,000, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 18,611 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 993 since Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 284, an increase of 2 since Wednesday.

The KDHE does not report recoveries vs. active cases, but some local health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include the information on their websites.

The department does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Friday at noon, 1,304 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up 35 since Wednesday.

199,168 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,304 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases updated numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

County Confirmed Allen 6 Anderson 8 Atchison 42 Barber 2 Barton 61 Bourbon 39 Brown 19 Butler 92 Chase 5 Chautauqua 5 Cherokee 47 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 10 Cloud 26 Coffey 53 Comanche 3 Cowley 79 Crawford 301 Dickinson 15 Doniphan 27 Douglas 415 Edwards 8 Elk 1 Ellis 44 Ellsworth 11 Finney 1,563 Ford 2,028 Franklin 89 Geary 115 Gove 2 Graham 6 Grant 51 Gray 30 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 35 Harper 2 Harvey 66 Haskell 34 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 117 Jefferson 37 Jewell 4 Johnson 2,804 Kearny 48 Kingman 4 Kiowa 3 Labette 66 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,232 Lincoln 1 Linn 17 Logan 1 Lyon 508 Marion 22 Marshall 2 McPherson 90 Meade 32 Miami 57 Mitchell 11 Montgomery 58 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 31 Neosho 39 Ness 4 Norton 13 Osage 28 Osborne 3 Ottawa 15 Pawnee 5 Phillips 28 Pottawatomie 89 Pratt 13 Reno 121 Republic 12 Rice 7 Riley 312 Rooks 9 Rush 3 Russell 1 Saline 192 Scott 17 Sedgwick 2,074 Seward 1,016 Shawnee 962 Sheridan 6 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 12 Stevens 33 Sumner 26 Thomas 17 Trego 2 Wabaunsee 38 Washington 1 Wilson 4 Woodson 10 Wyandotte 2,930 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 8 Beaver County, OK 32 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 123 Texas County, OK 1,004

County list updated: July 10, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

