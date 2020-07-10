Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by almost 1,000, with 2 more deaths

Breaking News
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Kansas City, Kansas girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 18,611 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 993 since Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 284, an increase of 2 since Wednesday.

The KDHE does not report recoveries vs. active cases, but some local health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include the information on their websites.

The department does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Friday at noon, 1,304 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up 35 since Wednesday.

199,168 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,304 since Wednesday.

The KDHE releases updated numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

CountyConfirmed
Allen6
Anderson8
Atchison42
Barber2
Barton61
Bourbon39
Brown19
Butler92
Chase5
Chautauqua5
Cherokee47
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay10
Cloud26
Coffey53
Comanche3
Cowley79
Crawford301
Dickinson15
Doniphan27
Douglas415
Edwards8
Elk1
Ellis44
Ellsworth11
Finney1,563
Ford2,028
Franklin89
Geary115
Gove2
Graham6
Grant51
Gray30
Greenwood11
Hamilton35
Harper2
Harvey66
Haskell34
Hodgeman9
Jackson117
Jefferson37
Jewell4
Johnson2,804
Kearny48
Kingman4
Kiowa3
Labette66
Lane5
Leavenworth1,232
Lincoln1
Linn17
Logan1
Lyon508
Marion22
Marshall2
McPherson90
Meade32
Miami57
Mitchell11
Montgomery58
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha31
Neosho39
Ness4
Norton13
Osage28
Osborne3
Ottawa15
Pawnee5
Phillips28
Pottawatomie89
Pratt13
Reno121
Republic12
Rice7
Riley312
Rooks9
Rush3
Russell1
Saline192
Scott17
Sedgwick2,074
Seward1,016
Shawnee962
Sheridan6
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton12
Stevens33
Sumner26
Thomas17
Trego2
Wabaunsee38
Washington1
Wilson4
Woodson10
Wyandotte2,930
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE8
Beaver County, OK32
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK123
Texas County, OK1,004

County list updated: July 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

