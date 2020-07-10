Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by almost 1,000, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) says 18,611 Kansans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began. That is an increase of 993 since Wednesday.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 284, an increase of 2 since Wednesday.
The KDHE does not report recoveries vs. active cases, but some local health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include the information on their websites.
The department does track hospitalizations since the pandemic began. As of Friday at noon, 1,304 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19. That is up 35 since Wednesday.
199,168 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is up 8,304 since Wednesday.
The KDHE releases updated numbers each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|6
|Anderson
|8
|Atchison
|42
|Barber
|2
|Barton
|61
|Bourbon
|39
|Brown
|19
|Butler
|92
|Chase
|5
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|47
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|10
|Cloud
|26
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|79
|Crawford
|301
|Dickinson
|15
|Doniphan
|27
|Douglas
|415
|Edwards
|8
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|44
|Ellsworth
|11
|Finney
|1,563
|Ford
|2,028
|Franklin
|89
|Geary
|115
|Gove
|2
|Graham
|6
|Grant
|51
|Gray
|30
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|35
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|66
|Haskell
|34
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|117
|Jefferson
|37
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|2,804
|Kearny
|48
|Kingman
|4
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|66
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,232
|Lincoln
|1
|Linn
|17
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|508
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|2
|McPherson
|90
|Meade
|32
|Miami
|57
|Mitchell
|11
|Montgomery
|58
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|31
|Neosho
|39
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|13
|Osage
|28
|Osborne
|3
|Ottawa
|15
|Pawnee
|5
|Phillips
|28
|Pottawatomie
|89
|Pratt
|13
|Reno
|121
|Republic
|12
|Rice
|7
|Riley
|312
|Rooks
|9
|Rush
|3
|Russell
|1
|Saline
|192
|Scott
|17
|Sedgwick
|2,074
|Seward
|1,016
|Shawnee
|962
|Sheridan
|6
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|12
|Stevens
|33
|Sumner
|26
|Thomas
|17
|Trego
|2
|Wabaunsee
|38
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|4
|Woodson
|10
|Wyandotte
|2,930
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|8
|Beaver County, OK
|32
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|123
|Texas County, OK
|1,004
County list updated: July 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
