Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by more than 400, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Kansas since the pandemic began is now at 12,465. That is an increase of 406 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses is 259. That is up 5 from Friday.

KSN gets the information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE releases updated numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE does not provide numbers on active vs. recovered cases.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is 1,056 in Kansas.

It also lists the number of negative tests. That number is 142,548.

CountyConfirmed
Allen1
Anderson3
Atchison27
Barber1
Barton53
Bourbon10
Brown11
Butler51
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee18
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud7
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley59
Crawford192
Dickinson6
Doniphan25
Douglas103
Edwards6
Ellis16
Ellsworth3
Finney1,523
Ford1,926
Franklin63
Geary32
Gove1
Grant24
Gray24
Greenwood11
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey19
Haskell23
Hodgeman9
Jackson104
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,310
Kearny48
Kiowa3
Labette28
Lane5
Leavenworth1,130
Linn13
Lyon479
Marion9
McPherson50
Meade30
Miami18
Mitchell4
Montgomery25
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha23
Neosho17
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips3
Pottawatomie51
Pratt6
Reno63
Republic4
Rice4
Riley124
Rooks7
Saline50
Scott16
Sedgwick892
Seward935
Shawnee515
Sheridan3
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens30
Sumner10
Thomas10
Trego1
Wabaunsee32
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,934
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK80
Texas County, OK980

County list updated: June 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

