Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by more than 400, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Kansas since the pandemic began is now at 12,465. That is an increase of 406 since Friday.
The number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses is 259. That is up 5 from Friday.
KSN gets the information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE releases updated numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.
The KDHE does not provide numbers on active vs. recovered cases.
The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is 1,056 in Kansas.
It also lists the number of negative tests. That number is 142,548.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|1
|Anderson
|3
|Atchison
|27
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|53
|Bourbon
|10
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|51
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|18
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|7
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|59
|Crawford
|192
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|25
|Douglas
|103
|Edwards
|6
|Ellis
|16
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,523
|Ford
|1,926
|Franklin
|63
|Geary
|32
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|24
|Gray
|24
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|19
|Haskell
|23
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|104
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,310
|Kearny
|48
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|28
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,130
|Linn
|13
|Lyon
|479
|Marion
|9
|McPherson
|50
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|18
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|25
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|23
|Neosho
|17
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|3
|Pottawatomie
|51
|Pratt
|6
|Reno
|63
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|124
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|50
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|892
|Seward
|935
|Shawnee
|515
|Sheridan
|3
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|10
|Thomas
|10
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|32
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,934
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|80
|Texas County, OK
|980
County list updated: June 22, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health