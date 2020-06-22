Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by more than 400, with 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Kansas since the pandemic began is now at 12,465. That is an increase of 406 since Friday.

The number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 related illnesses is 259. That is up 5 from Friday.

KSN gets the information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The KDHE releases updated numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

The KDHE does not provide numbers on active vs. recovered cases.

The KDHE does list hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is 1,056 in Kansas.

It also lists the number of negative tests. That number is 142,548.

County Confirmed Allen 1 Anderson 3 Atchison 27 Barber 1 Barton 53 Bourbon 10 Brown 11 Butler 51 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 18 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 7 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 59 Crawford 192 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 25 Douglas 103 Edwards 6 Ellis 16 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,523 Ford 1,926 Franklin 63 Geary 32 Gove 1 Grant 24 Gray 24 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 19 Haskell 23 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 104 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,310 Kearny 48 Kiowa 3 Labette 28 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,130 Linn 13 Lyon 479 Marion 9 McPherson 50 Meade 30 Miami 18 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 25 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 23 Neosho 17 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 3 Pottawatomie 51 Pratt 6 Reno 63 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 124 Rooks 7 Saline 50 Scott 16 Sedgwick 892 Seward 935 Shawnee 515 Sheridan 3 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 30 Sumner 10 Thomas 10 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 32 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,934 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 80 Texas County, OK 980

County list updated: June 22, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health