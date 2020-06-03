Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,170, with 222 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now up to 10,170. That’s an increase of 159 since Monday.
The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 222, an increase of 5 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the updates shortly after noon each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Sedgwick County released its latest numbers Tuesday afternoon. It has had 604 people test positive for the virus. 21 deaths in the county have been linked to the coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|22
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|44
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|6
|Butler
|37
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|10
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|33
|Clay
|5
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|50
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|10
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|4
|Doniphan
|17
|Douglas
|67
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|10
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,470
|Ford
|1,790
|Franklin
|39
|Geary
|18
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|22
|Greenwood
|8
|Hamilton
|20
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|21
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|98
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|877
|Kearny
|45
|Kiowa
|2
|Labette
|23
|Lane
|3
|Leavenworth
|1,093
|Linn
|10
|Lyon
|419
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|28
|Meade
|31
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|20
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|16
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|3
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|7
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|27
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|52
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|64
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|28
|Scott
|14
|Sedgwick
|604
|Seward
|872
|Shawnee
|328
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|29
|Sumner
|8
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,407
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|57
|Texas County, OK
|939
County list updated: June 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
