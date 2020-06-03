Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,170, with 222 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now up to 10,170. That’s an increase of 159 since Monday.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 222, an increase of 5 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the updates shortly after noon each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Sedgwick County released its latest numbers Tuesday afternoon. It has had 604 people test positive for the virus. 21 deaths in the county have been linked to the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison22
Barber1
Barton44
Bourbon8
Brown6
Butler37
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee10
Cheyenne2
Clark33
Clay5
Cloud5
Coffey50
Comanche2
Cowley10
Crawford6
Dickinson4
Doniphan17
Douglas67
Edwards5
Ellis10
Ellsworth2
Finney1,470
Ford1,790
Franklin39
Geary18
Gove1
Grant17
Gray22
Greenwood8
Hamilton20
Harper2
Harvey15
Haskell21
Hodgeman5
Jackson98
Jefferson22
Jewell4
Johnson877
Kearny45
Kiowa2
Labette23
Lane3
Leavenworth1,093
Linn10
Lyon419
Marion7
McPherson28
Meade31
Miami7
Mitchell4
Montgomery20
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha16
Neosho2
Ness3
Norton2
Osage7
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Phillips2
Pottawatomie27
Pratt2
Reno52
Republic4
Rice4
Riley64
Rooks7
Saline28
Scott14
Sedgwick604
Seward872
Shawnee328
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens29
Sumner8
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,407
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK24
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK57
Texas County, OK939

County list updated: June 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories