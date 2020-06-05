Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,393, with 232 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now up to 10,393. That’s an increase of 223 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 232, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the updates shortly after noon each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Sedgwick County released its latest numbers Thursday afternoon. The total number of cases in Sedgwick County is now 625. Deaths are still at 21. There have been 440 recoveries.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 23 Barber 1 Barton 44 Bourbon 8 Brown 7 Butler 40 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 10 Cheyenne 2 Clark 32 Clay 6 Cloud 5 Coffey 51 Comanche 2 Cowley 17 Crawford 6 Dickinson 5 Doniphan 18 Douglas 69 Edwards 5 Ellis 12 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,488 Ford 1,823 Franklin 35 Geary 18 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 22 Greenwood 9 Hamilton 22 Harper 2 Harvey 15 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 5 Jackson 103 Jefferson 22 Jewell 4 Johnson 939 Kearny 45 Kiowa 3 Labette 22 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,100 Linn 10 Lyon 438 Marion 7 McPherson 30 Meade 30 Miami 7 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 19 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 19 Neosho 2 Ness 4 Norton 2 Osage 9 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 2 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 30 Pratt 2 Reno 53 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 67 Rooks 8 Saline 30 Scott 14 Sedgwick 625 Seward 889 Shawnee 369 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 29 Sumner 8 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,508 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 24 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 57 Texas County, OK 944

County list updated: June 5, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

