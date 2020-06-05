Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,393, with 232 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now up to 10,393. That’s an increase of 223 since Wednesday.
The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 232, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the updates shortly after noon each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Sedgwick County released its latest numbers Thursday afternoon. The total number of cases in Sedgwick County is now 625. Deaths are still at 21. There have been 440 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|23
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|44
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|7
|Butler
|40
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|10
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|32
|Clay
|6
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|51
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|17
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|5
|Doniphan
|18
|Douglas
|69
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|12
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,488
|Ford
|1,823
|Franklin
|35
|Geary
|18
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|22
|Greenwood
|9
|Hamilton
|22
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|103
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|939
|Kearny
|45
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|22
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,100
|Linn
|10
|Lyon
|438
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|30
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|19
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|9
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|2
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|30
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|53
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|67
|Rooks
|8
|Saline
|30
|Scott
|14
|Sedgwick
|625
|Seward
|889
|Shawnee
|369
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|29
|Sumner
|8
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,508
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|57
|Texas County, OK
|944
County list updated: June 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
