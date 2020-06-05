Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,393, with 232 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kansas is now up to 10,393. That’s an increase of 223 since Wednesday.

The number of Kansas deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 232, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases the updates shortly after noon each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Sedgwick County released its latest numbers Thursday afternoon. The total number of cases in Sedgwick County is now 625. Deaths are still at 21. There have been 440 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison23
Barber1
Barton44
Bourbon8
Brown7
Butler40
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee10
Cheyenne2
Clark32
Clay6
Cloud5
Coffey51
Comanche2
Cowley17
Crawford6
Dickinson5
Doniphan18
Douglas69
Edwards5
Ellis12
Ellsworth2
Finney1,488
Ford1,823
Franklin35
Geary18
Gove1
Grant17
Gray22
Greenwood9
Hamilton22
Harper2
Harvey15
Haskell22
Hodgeman5
Jackson103
Jefferson22
Jewell4
Johnson939
Kearny45
Kiowa3
Labette22
Lane4
Leavenworth1,100
Linn10
Lyon438
Marion7
McPherson30
Meade30
Miami7
Mitchell4
Montgomery19
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha19
Neosho2
Ness4
Norton2
Osage9
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee2
Phillips2
Pottawatomie30
Pratt2
Reno53
Republic4
Rice4
Riley67
Rooks8
Saline30
Scott14
Sedgwick625
Seward889
Shawnee369
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens29
Sumner8
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,508
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK24
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK57
Texas County, OK944

County list updated: June 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories