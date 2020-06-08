Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,650, with 236 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state over the noon hour Monday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have tested positive is now 10,650, an increase of 257 from Friday.

The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 236, an increase of four since Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 936 people in Kansas have been hospitalized.

The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 108,895.

Sedgwick County released its latest numbers on Sunday. There have been 654 cases of the coronavirus with 21 deaths.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 23 Barber 1 Barton 44 Bourbon 8 Brown 7 Butler 40 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 10 Cheyenne 2 Clark 32 Clay 6 Cloud 5 Coffey 51 Comanche 2 Cowley 17 Crawford 6 Dickinson 5 Doniphan 18 Douglas 69 Edwards 5 Ellis 12 Ellsworth 2 Finney 1,488 Ford 1,823 Franklin 35 Geary 18 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 22 Greenwood 9 Hamilton 22 Harper 2 Harvey 15 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 5 Jackson 103 Jefferson 22 Jewell 4 Johnson 939 Kearny 45 Kiowa 3 Labette 22 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,100 Linn 10 Lyon 438 Marion 7 McPherson 30 Meade 30 Miami 7 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 19 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 19 Neosho 2 Ness 4 Norton 2 Osage 9 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 2 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 30 Pratt 2 Reno 53 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 67 Rooks 8 Saline 30 Scott 14 Sedgwick 625 Seward 889 Shawnee 369 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 29 Sumner 8 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,508 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 24 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 57 Texas County, OK 944

County list updated: June 5, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

