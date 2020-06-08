Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,650, with 236 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state over the noon hour Monday.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have tested positive is now 10,650, an increase of 257 from Friday.
The number of Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19 is 236, an increase of four since Friday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 936 people in Kansas have been hospitalized.
The number of Kansans who have tested negative is 108,895.
Sedgwick County released its latest numbers on Sunday. There have been 654 cases of the coronavirus with 21 deaths.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|23
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|44
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|7
|Butler
|40
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|10
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|32
|Clay
|6
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|51
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|17
|Crawford
|6
|Dickinson
|5
|Doniphan
|18
|Douglas
|69
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|12
|Ellsworth
|2
|Finney
|1,488
|Ford
|1,823
|Franklin
|35
|Geary
|18
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|22
|Greenwood
|9
|Hamilton
|22
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|103
|Jefferson
|22
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|939
|Kearny
|45
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|22
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,100
|Linn
|10
|Lyon
|438
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|30
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|19
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|19
|Neosho
|2
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|2
|Osage
|9
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|2
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|30
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|53
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|67
|Rooks
|8
|Saline
|30
|Scott
|14
|Sedgwick
|625
|Seward
|889
|Shawnee
|369
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|29
|Sumner
|8
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,508
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|24
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|57
|Texas County, OK
|944
County list updated: June 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
