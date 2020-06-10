Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,812, with 240 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed to 10,812. That is up 162 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest figures over the noon hour Wednesday.
The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 issues is 240, an increase of four since Monday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 954 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus.
112,930 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.
|County
|Confirmed
|Anderson
|1
|Atchison
|24
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|47
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|9
|Butler
|40
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|11
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|33
|Clay
|6
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|52
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|27
|Crawford
|9
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|20
|Douglas
|76
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|14
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,502
|Ford
|1,852
|Franklin
|46
|Geary
|21
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|23
|Greenwood
|10
|Hamilton
|27
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|15
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|5
|Jackson
|102
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,003
|Kearny
|46
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|26
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,102
|Linn
|11
|Lyon
|452
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|39
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|7
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|20
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|19
|Neosho
|4
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|34
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|55
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|70
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|32
|Scott
|15
|Sedgwick
|689
|Seward
|897
|Shawnee
|407
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|2
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|29
|Sumner
|10
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,607
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|27
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|60
|Texas County, OK
|955
County list updated: June 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
