Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,812, with 240 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed to 10,812. That is up 162 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest figures over the noon hour Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 issues is 240, an increase of four since Monday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 954 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus.

112,930 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Anderson1
Atchison24
Barber1
Barton47
Bourbon8
Brown9
Butler40
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee11
Cheyenne2
Clark33
Clay6
Cloud5
Coffey52
Comanche2
Cowley27
Crawford9
Dickinson6
Doniphan20
Douglas76
Edwards5
Ellis14
Ellsworth3
Finney1,502
Ford1,852
Franklin46
Geary21
Gove1
Grant17
Gray23
Greenwood10
Hamilton27
Harper2
Harvey15
Haskell22
Hodgeman5
Jackson102
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,003
Kearny46
Kiowa3
Labette26
Lane4
Leavenworth1,102
Linn11
Lyon452
Marion7
McPherson39
Meade30
Miami7
Mitchell4
Montgomery20
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha19
Neosho4
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips2
Pottawatomie34
Pratt2
Reno55
Republic4
Rice4
Riley70
Rooks7
Saline32
Scott15
Sedgwick689
Seward897
Shawnee407
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith2
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens29
Sumner10
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,607
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK27
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK60
Texas County, OK955

County list updated: June 10, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

