Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,812, with 240 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas has climbed to 10,812. That is up 162 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the latest figures over the noon hour Wednesday.

The KDHE says the number of Kansans who have died from COVID-19 issues is 240, an increase of four since Monday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 954 Kansans have been hospitalized with the virus.

112,930 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

County Confirmed Anderson 1 Atchison 24 Barber 1 Barton 47 Bourbon 8 Brown 9 Butler 40 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 11 Cheyenne 2 Clark 33 Clay 6 Cloud 5 Coffey 52 Comanche 2 Cowley 27 Crawford 9 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 20 Douglas 76 Edwards 5 Ellis 14 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,502 Ford 1,852 Franklin 46 Geary 21 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 23 Greenwood 10 Hamilton 27 Harper 2 Harvey 15 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 5 Jackson 102 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,003 Kearny 46 Kiowa 3 Labette 26 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,102 Linn 11 Lyon 452 Marion 7 McPherson 39 Meade 30 Miami 7 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 20 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 19 Neosho 4 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 34 Pratt 2 Reno 55 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 70 Rooks 7 Saline 32 Scott 15 Sedgwick 689 Seward 897 Shawnee 407 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 2 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 29 Sumner 10 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,607 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 27 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 60 Texas County, OK 955

County list updated: June 10, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

