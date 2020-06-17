Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 11,681, with two more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas since the coronavirus pandemic began is now 11,681. That’s an increase of 262 since Monday.

The number of Kansans whose deaths are linked to COVID-19 is 247. That’s an increase of 2 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.

It says the number of Kansans hospitalized for coronavirus during the pandemic is 1,011.

The number of negative test results in Kansas is 130,443.

Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Tuesday afternoon. It has had a total of 791 positive test results, but only 252 are currently active cases. 25 people have died with coronavirus-related illnesses.

County Confirmed Allen 1 Anderson 3 Atchison 26 Barber 1 Barton 50 Bourbon 9 Brown 10 Butler 42 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 17 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 6 Coffey 52 Comanche 2 Cowley 45 Crawford 156 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 24 Douglas 85 Edwards 5 Ellis 15 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,507 Ford 1,897 Franklin 53 Geary 30 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 23 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 16 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 7 Jackson 103 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,139 Kearny 46 Kiowa 3 Labette 27 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,118 Linn 13 Lyon 469 Marion 7 McPherson 40 Meade 30 Miami 14 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 23 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 21 Neosho 10 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 40 Pratt 6 Reno 58 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 88 Rooks 7 Saline 37 Scott 16 Sedgwick 791 Seward 920 Shawnee 465 Sheridan 3 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 30 Sumner 9 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 32 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,783 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 70 Texas County, OK 975

County list updated: June 17, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

