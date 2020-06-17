Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 11,681, with two more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas since the coronavirus pandemic began is now 11,681. That’s an increase of 262 since Monday.

The number of Kansans whose deaths are linked to COVID-19 is 247. That’s an increase of 2 since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.

It says the number of Kansans hospitalized for coronavirus during the pandemic is 1,011.

The number of negative test results in Kansas is 130,443.

Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Tuesday afternoon. It has had a total of 791 positive test results, but only 252 are currently active cases. 25 people have died with coronavirus-related illnesses.

CountyConfirmed
Allen1
Anderson3
Atchison26
Barber1
Barton50
Bourbon9
Brown10
Butler42
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee17
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud6
Coffey52
Comanche2
Cowley45
Crawford156
Dickinson6
Doniphan24
Douglas85
Edwards5
Ellis15
Ellsworth3
Finney1,507
Ford1,897
Franklin53
Geary30
Gove1
Grant17
Gray23
Greenwood11
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey16
Haskell22
Hodgeman7
Jackson103
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,139
Kearny46
Kiowa3
Labette27
Lane4
Leavenworth1,118
Linn13
Lyon469
Marion7
McPherson40
Meade30
Miami14
Mitchell4
Montgomery23
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha21
Neosho10
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips2
Pottawatomie40
Pratt6
Reno58
Republic4
Rice4
Riley88
Rooks7
Saline37
Scott16
Sedgwick791
Seward920
Shawnee465
Sheridan3
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens30
Sumner9
Trego1
Wabaunsee32
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,783
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK70
Texas County, OK975

County list updated: June 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

