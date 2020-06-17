Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 11,681, with two more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas since the coronavirus pandemic began is now 11,681. That’s an increase of 262 since Monday.
The number of Kansans whose deaths are linked to COVID-19 is 247. That’s an increase of 2 since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released the update over the noon hour Wednesday.
It says the number of Kansans hospitalized for coronavirus during the pandemic is 1,011.
The number of negative test results in Kansas is 130,443.
Sedgwick County released its updated numbers Tuesday afternoon. It has had a total of 791 positive test results, but only 252 are currently active cases. 25 people have died with coronavirus-related illnesses.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|1
|Anderson
|3
|Atchison
|26
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|50
|Bourbon
|9
|Brown
|10
|Butler
|42
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|17
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|6
|Coffey
|52
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|45
|Crawford
|156
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|24
|Douglas
|85
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|15
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,507
|Ford
|1,897
|Franklin
|53
|Geary
|30
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|23
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|16
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|7
|Jackson
|103
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,139
|Kearny
|46
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|27
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,118
|Linn
|13
|Lyon
|469
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|40
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|14
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|23
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|21
|Neosho
|10
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|40
|Pratt
|6
|Reno
|58
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|88
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|37
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|791
|Seward
|920
|Shawnee
|465
|Sheridan
|3
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|9
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|32
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,783
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|70
|Texas County, OK
|975
County list updated: June 17, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
