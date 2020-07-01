Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 14,990, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 14,990. That’s an increase of 547 since Monday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 272, an increase of two since Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
It does not list recoveries, but some county websites, like Sedgwick County, include the information.
The KDHE does list Kansas hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is now 1,195, an increase of 43 since Monday.
It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is 168,183, an increase of 5,901 since Monday.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.
Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Monday after the KDHE announced more than 900 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kansas. She said she is ordering people to wear masks in public starting Friday, July 3. She will release specific details of the order Thursday, July 2.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|4
|Anderson
|4
|Atchison
|34
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|55
|Bourbon
|27
|Brown
|11
|Butler
|59
|Chase
|4
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|31
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|18
|Coffey
|53
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|71
|Crawford
|263
|Dickinson
|8
|Doniphan
|26
|Douglas
|188
|Edwards
|7
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|23
|Ellsworth
|4
|Finney
|1,541
|Ford
|2,008
|Franklin
|72
|Geary
|70
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|46
|Gray
|26
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|33
|Harper
|4
|Harvey
|39
|Haskell
|24
|Hodgeman
|9
|Jackson
|112
|Jefferson
|25
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,870
|Kearny
|48
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|61
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,173
|Linn
|15
|Logan
|1
|Lyon
|492
|Marion
|11
|Marshall
|1
|McPherson
|74
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|34
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|36
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|7
|Nemaha
|28
|Neosho
|30
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|4
|Osage
|13
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|6
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|3
|Pottawatomie
|74
|Pratt
|12
|Reno
|74
|Republic
|9
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|219
|Rooks
|8
|Rush
|1
|Russell
|2
|Saline
|106
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|1,368
|Seward
|973
|Shawnee
|669
|Sheridan
|5
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|10
|Stevens
|31
|Sumner
|13
|Thomas
|15
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|35
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|8
|Wyandotte
|2,394
|Furnas County, NE
|10
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|6
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|98
|Texas County, OK
|986
County list updated: July 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
