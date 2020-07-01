Click here for coronavirus updates

Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 14,990, with 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 14,990. That’s an increase of 547 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 272, an increase of two since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It does not list recoveries, but some county websites, like Sedgwick County, include the information.

The KDHE does list Kansas hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is now 1,195, an increase of 43 since Monday.

It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is 168,183, an increase of 5,901 since Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Monday after the KDHE announced more than 900 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kansas. She said she is ordering people to wear masks in public starting Friday, July 3. She will release specific details of the order Thursday, July 2.

CountyConfirmed
Allen4
Anderson4
Atchison34
Barber1
Barton55
Bourbon27
Brown11
Butler59
Chase4
Chautauqua4
Cherokee31
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud18
Coffey53
Comanche2
Cowley71
Crawford263
Dickinson8
Doniphan26
Douglas188
Edwards7
Elk1
Ellis23
Ellsworth4
Finney1,541
Ford2,008
Franklin72
Geary70
Gove1
Grant46
Gray26
Greenwood11
Hamilton33
Harper4
Harvey39
Haskell24
Hodgeman9
Jackson112
Jefferson25
Jewell4
Johnson1,870
Kearny48
Kiowa3
Labette61
Lane5
Leavenworth1,173
Linn15
Logan1
Lyon492
Marion11
Marshall1
McPherson74
Meade30
Miami34
Mitchell4
Montgomery36
Morris5
Morton7
Nemaha28
Neosho30
Ness4
Norton4
Osage13
Osborne2
Ottawa6
Pawnee3
Phillips3
Pottawatomie74
Pratt12
Reno74
Republic9
Rice4
Riley219
Rooks8
Rush1
Russell2
Saline106
Scott16
Sedgwick1,368
Seward973
Shawnee669
Sheridan5
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton10
Stevens31
Sumner13
Thomas15
Trego1
Wabaunsee35
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson8
Wyandotte2,394
Furnas County, NE10
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE6
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK98
Texas County, OK986

County list updated: July 1, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

