Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 14,990, with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 14,990. That’s an increase of 547 since Monday.

The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 272, an increase of two since Monday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases updated numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It does not list recoveries, but some county websites, like Sedgwick County, include the information.

The KDHE does list Kansas hospitalizations since the pandemic began. That number is now 1,195, an increase of 43 since Monday.

It also lists how many Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That number is 168,183, an increase of 5,901 since Monday.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the KDHE will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m. KSN will livestream it here on KSN.com.

Governor Laura Kelly held a news conference Monday after the KDHE announced more than 900 new positive cases of coronavirus in Kansas. She said she is ordering people to wear masks in public starting Friday, July 3. She will release specific details of the order Thursday, July 2.

County Confirmed Allen 4 Anderson 4 Atchison 34 Barber 1 Barton 55 Bourbon 27 Brown 11 Butler 59 Chase 4 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 31 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 18 Coffey 53 Comanche 2 Cowley 71 Crawford 263 Dickinson 8 Doniphan 26 Douglas 188 Edwards 7 Elk 1 Ellis 23 Ellsworth 4 Finney 1,541 Ford 2,008 Franklin 72 Geary 70 Gove 1 Grant 46 Gray 26 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 33 Harper 4 Harvey 39 Haskell 24 Hodgeman 9 Jackson 112 Jefferson 25 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,870 Kearny 48 Kiowa 3 Labette 61 Lane 5 Leavenworth 1,173 Linn 15 Logan 1 Lyon 492 Marion 11 Marshall 1 McPherson 74 Meade 30 Miami 34 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 36 Morris 5 Morton 7 Nemaha 28 Neosho 30 Ness 4 Norton 4 Osage 13 Osborne 2 Ottawa 6 Pawnee 3 Phillips 3 Pottawatomie 74 Pratt 12 Reno 74 Republic 9 Rice 4 Riley 219 Rooks 8 Rush 1 Russell 2 Saline 106 Scott 16 Sedgwick 1,368 Seward 973 Shawnee 669 Sheridan 5 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 10 Stevens 31 Sumner 13 Thomas 15 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 35 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 8 Wyandotte 2,394 Furnas County, NE 10 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 6 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 98 Texas County, OK 986

County list updated: July 1, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Harvey County Health Department

Sedgwick County Health Department

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

