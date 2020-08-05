Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 29,717, with 3 new deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began has increased to 29,717. That is up 841 from Monday.
The number of Kansans who have died with COVID-19 is 368, up 3 from Monday.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It does not provide the number of recoveries vs the number of active cases. Some county health departments, like Sedgwick County, do include that information.
The KDHE tracks hospitalizations. By Wednesday at noon, it reported 1,821 Kansans have been hospitalized since the pandemic began. That is up 39 from Monday.
The KDHE also reports 279,001 Kansans have tested negative for COVID-19. That number is up 6,038 since Monday.
Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the KDHE, will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today to discuss the latest coronavirus concerns. KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|16
|Anderson
|27
|Atchison
|62
|Barber
|4
|Barton
|108
|Bourbon
|61
|Brown
|40
|Butler
|251
|Chase
|37
|Chautauqua
|5
|Cherokee
|83
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|46
|Clay
|19
|Cloud
|30
|Coffey
|70
|Comanche
|3
|Cowley
|159
|Crawford
|392
|Decatur
|5
|Dickinson
|41
|Doniphan
|43
|Douglas
|700
|Edwards
|10
|Elk
|1
|Ellis
|138
|Ellsworth
|21
|Finney
|1,694
|Ford
|2,147
|Franklin
|177
|Geary
|185
|Gove
|3
|Graham
|17
|Grant
|82
|Gray
|70
|Greeley
|3
|Greenwood
|17
|Hamilton
|41
|Harper
|10
|Harvey
|190
|Haskell
|41
|Hodgeman
|11
|Jackson
|148
|Jefferson
|77
|Jewell
|10
|Johnson
|5,434
|Kearny
|55
|Kingman
|12
|Kiowa
|7
|Labette
|118
|Lane
|5
|Leavenworth
|1,472
|Lincoln
|6
|Linn
|39
|Logan
|2
|Lyon
|654
|Marion
|56
|Marshall
|9
|McPherson
|143
|Meade
|50
|Miami
|133
|Mitchell
|27
|Montgomery
|152
|Morris
|11
|Morton
|9
|Nemaha
|48
|Neosho
|60
|Ness
|7
|Norton
|22
|Osage
|38
|Osborne
|4
|Ottawa
|32
|Pawnee
|8
|Phillips
|47
|Pottawatomie
|113
|Pratt
|33
|Reno
|251
|Republic
|31
|Rice
|32
|Riley
|428
|Rooks
|17
|Rush
|9
|Russell
|15
|Saline
|345
|Scott
|29
|Sedgwick
|4,723
|Seward
|1,138
|Shawnee
|1,476
|Sheridan
|7
|Sherman
|15
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|3
|Stanton
|30
|Stevens
|45
|Sumner
|98
|Thomas
|34
|Trego
|5
|Wabaunsee
|42
|Washington
|3
|Wichita
|4
|Wilson
|9
|Woodson
|11
|Wyandotte
|4,811
|Dundy County, NE
|1
|Furnas County, NE
|15
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|16
|Beaver County, OK
|36
|Harper County, OK
|9
|Kay County, OK
|231
|Texas County, OK
|1,044
County list updated: Aug 5, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
