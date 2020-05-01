Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 4,449, with 130 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the total number of cases of coronavirus in Kansas has increased to 4,449. That is 211 more than Thursday.

There have been 130 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Kansas. That number is one more than Thursday.

We have been tracking several counties with some of the highest coronavirus numbers. Ford County went from 675 to 702, Seward County went from 500 to 514, and Finney County went from 317 to 386.

Atchison County: 9

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 1

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 48

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 5

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 3

Douglas County: 50

Edwards County: 3

Elk County: 1

Ellis County: 8

Finney County: 317

Ford County: 675

Franklin County: 14

Geary County: 12

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 4

Gray County: 4

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 2

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 7

Haskell County: 7

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 9

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 464

Kearny County: 16

Kiowa County: 1

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 356

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 200

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 22

Meade County: 5

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 17

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 13

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 36 (reported by Reno County)

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 46

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Sedgwick County: 402 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 500

Shawnee County: 117

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 4

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 4

Stevens County: 9

Sumner County: 3

Wabaunsee County: 21

Washington County: 1

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 5

Wyandotte County: 677

Furnas County, NE: 3

Red Willow County, NE: 2

Beaver County, OK: 8

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 131

County list updated: Apr 30, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

