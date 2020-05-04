Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 5,245 with 136 deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 215 Monday to 5,245.

Deaths went up by 2 to 136.

The number of hospitalizations went up 6 to 553.

Some of the counties with the highest numbers include Ford County. It went from 815 Sunday to 832 Monday. Seward went from 547 to 580. Finney County increased by 41 to 498.

As of Monday morning, Sedgwick County is reporting 426 cases with 13 deaths. It updates its numbers in the afternoon.

Atchison County: 11

Barber County: 1

Barton County: 9

Bourbon County: 6

Brown County: 1

Butler County: 16

Chase County: 1

Chautauqua County: 4

Cherokee County: 8

Cheyenne County: 2

Clark County: 2

Clay County: 4

Cloud County: 4

Coffey County: 49

Cowley County: 2

Crawford County: 6

Dickinson County: 2

Doniphan County: 4

Douglas County: 51

Edwards County: 4

Ellis County: 8

Ellsworth County: 1

Finney County: 498

Ford County: 832

Franklin County: 19

Geary County: 13

Gove County: 1

Grant County: 7

Gray County: 5

Greenwood County: 3

Hamilton County: 4

Harper County: 1

Harvey County: 8

Haskell County: 8

Jackson County: 2

Jefferson County: 10

Jewell County: 4

Johnson County: 504

Kearny County: 21

Kiowa County: 2

Labette County: 22

Leavenworth County: 529

Linn County: 5

Lyon County: 255

Marion County: 5

McPherson County: 23

Meade County: 11

Miami County: 5

Mitchell County: 3

Montgomery County: 19

Morris County: 3

Morton County: 3

Nemaha County: 1

Neosho County: 2

Norton County: 2

Osage County: 5

Osborne County: 2

Ottawa County: 4

Phillips County: 1

Pottawatomie County: 15

Pratt County: 1

Reno County: 40

Republic County: 4

Rice County: 3

Riley County: 55

Rooks County: 6

Saline County: 21

Scott County: 1

Sedgwick County: 426 (reported by Sedgwick County)

Seward County: 580

Shawnee County: 128

Sheridan County: 2

Sherman County: 5

Smith County: 2

Stafford County: 1

Stanton County: 7

Stevens County: 12

Sumner County: 4

Wabaunsee County: 25

Wilson County: 1

Woodson County: 6

Wyandotte County: 879

Furnas County, NE: 4

Hitchcock County, NE: 1

Red Willow County, NE: 3

Beaver County, OK: 14

Harper County, OK: 1

Kay County, OK: 47

Texas County, OK: 236

County list updated: May 4, 2020

Sources:

Kansas Dept of Health and Environment

Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services

Oklahoma State Dept of Health

